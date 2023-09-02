Saints Row developer Volition shuts down so that Embracer can save moeny

In a bid to trim down its over encumbered gaming empire, Embracer Group has officially closed down the studio Volition, the studio behind Saints Row.

Volition, the studio behind the Saints Row franchise, has officially been shut down.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

After years of major million-dollar acquisitions, The Embracer Group is finally starting to pare back its reach on the games industry. Games are getting more expensive to make and all major publishers--Take-Two, EA, Activision-Blizzard, Xbox, PlayStation, etc--are looking for ways to save money. This has led to mass layoffs in the thousands of tech workers.

Embracer is not exempt from this trend and the cracks are starting to show in the company's decentralized, entrepreneur-based structure. The parent company has made a multi-million cost-savings plan that requires cancellation of games and studio closures. One of these casualties just happens to be Volition, the studio that has been making Saints Row, Red Faction, and Descent games for the last 30 years.

Yes, that's right: Volition is getting shut down so that Embracer Group can save money. This is a bit of a misnomer; Saints Row V's was a dud, and after the game failed to meet expectations, Volition was shifted from Deep Silver (now known as Plaion) over to Gearbox. Embracer is made up of multiple operational units/publishers, and Gearbox is one of them. So in essence, it was Gearbox that cut the studio loose.

Volition has now been shut down, effectively immediately. The studio left the following message to commemorate 30 years of games: