Apple to launch new Magic Keyboard and updated Apple Pencil alongside 2024's iPad Pro refresh

Apple is reportedly getting ready to ship two new iPad Pro accessories including a new, more sturdy Magic Keyboard constructed from aluminum.

Published
1 minute & 5 seconds read time

When Apple updates the iPad Pro with a new OLED display and the M3 chip next year, it will also launch a new Magic Keyboard and a new Apple Pencil. That's according to a new report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Gurman was writing as part of a larger piece discussing Apple's plans to arrest a decline in sales across the tablet and laptop lineups.

To arrest that line Apple is set to launch the updated iPad Pros while two new iPad Airs are also expected to be unveiled. Those two tablets will ship in March, Gurman believes, with the main news being the addition of a new model with a display of somewhere around the 13-inch mark. Beyond that, no new design changes are expected at this point.

As for the accessories, Gurman says that Apple is already testing a pair of new Magic Keyboards under the codenames R418 and R428, likely in 11-inch and 12.9-inch configurations. The new keyboards are expected to be sturdier than any of the keyboards that have so far shipped for use with the iPad Pro, with an aluminum construction ditching the fabric and plastic of previous models. That could help Apple convince people that the iPad Pro can truly be the tablet replacement that they want it to be.

There's no firm information on what the new Apple Pencil will offer, however. Apple recently announced a new USB-C Apple Pencil that has some of the Apple Pencil 2's features, but it's possible that a new Apple Pencil 3 could launch with all-new features that are limited to the new iPad Pro tablets.

Buy at Amazon

Anker 150W USB-C Charger

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$71.99
$109.99$109.99$109.99
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/8/2023 at 3:54 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:apple.com, bloomberg.com

Based in the UK, Oliver has been writing about technology, entertainment, and games for more than a decade. If there's something with a battery or a plug, he's interested. After spending too much money building gaming PCs, Oliver switched to Apple and the Mac - and now spends too much on those instead.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags