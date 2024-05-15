The M4 iPad Pro and M2 iPad Air are now officially on sale worldwide

Apple's brand-new M4 iPad Pro and M2 iPad Air tablets are now on sale after a week-long preorder window and you can go and get yours today.

After a week-long preorder window, Apple has now made the new M4 iPad Pro and M2 iPad Air available to buy both online and at its retail store locations around the globe. Select third-party retail partners also have stocks right now, too.

The new iPads were both announced at last week's Let Loose event alongside the new Apple Pencil Pro and iPad Pro Magic Keyboard. Both of the accessories are also available to buy and are reportedly big upgrades over previous iterations of the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard.

The new iPad Pro is undoubtedly the star of the show. Available in both 11-inch and 13-inch sizes and starting from $999, the new iPad Pro comes with the first OLED display ever used in an Apple tablet. That display allows for a peak HDR brightness of 1,600 nits as well as a peak SDR brightness of 1,000 nits. Apple calls the new display the Ultra Retina XDR and it offers improved colors and contrast alongside incredible brightness. For the first time, Apple is also offering a nano-texture display option for the new iPad Pro, albeit only available on the 1TB and 2TB storage configuration options. An additional $100 fee is required to upgrade to the nano-texture finish.

Alongside the new display, Apple also upgraded the iPad Pro to the M4, making it the first device to use Apple's next-gen chip. That makes this the fastest-ever iPad, allowing it to handle workflows in a whole new way and with performance never before seen.

Alongside the new M4 iPad Pro Apple also announced the revamped iPad Air lineup including an all-new 13-inch model. The iPad Air starts at $599 for the 11-inch version, while both that and the 13-inch tablet sport new M2 chips, ditching the M1 that was used in the previous model. The new tablets are available in blue, purple, starlight, and space gray, too.

Both the M4 iPad Pro and M2 iPad Air are compatible with the new Apple Pencil Pro, a stylus that only works with these new tablets. It offers advanced features including a new squeeze gesture that will allow people to more quickly and easily open the tool palette in compatible apps.

With the addition of a new 13-inch iPad Air Apple is offering buyers of large tablets a new way to get into an iPad without having to choose the iPad Pro - a tablet that now starts at a whopping $1,299 thanks to the new OLED display and superfast M4 chip.