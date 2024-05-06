Mystery Apple Pencil Pro appears in Japanese website code as May 7 iPad event nears

New code found on the Japanese version of Apple's website suggests that the company is readying an Apple Pencil Pro launch for its May 7 iPad event.

With Apple set to hold what many assume to be an iPad event on May 7, the company is also tipped to launch new accessories as well. A revamped, more sturdy Apple Magic Keyboard is thought to be likely to join the new iPads, as is what we've been told to expect will be the Apple Pencil 3. However, a new report suggests that it might not have that name after all.

If the report is accurate Apple is about to announce its first Apple Pencil Pro. That's according to code found on the Japanese Apple website, at least. The Homepage banner on that website describes its header image as a creator holding an Apple Pencil Pro, a product that does not yet exist.

Apple currently sells the Apple Pencil (1st-generation), Apple Pencil (2nd-generation), and Apple Pencil (USB-C) and it was expected that any new model would simply increment the generation number. But now it seems likely that Apple is going to go a step beyond, adding an Apple Pencil Pro to the lineup for the first time.

While it's not yet clear what Apple believes warrants the Pro moniker for the new stylus, reports had previously suggested that it would sport a new squeeze gesture. Other improvements are also expected, too.

Alongside the now rumored Apple Pencil Pro, Apple is expected to announce its first OLED iPad Pro as well as a revamped iPad Air lineup. The belief is that the new iPad Air will gain a 12.9-inch display option to go with the existing 11-inch one, too.