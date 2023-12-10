Xbox business targeting 'expansion of operating leverage'

Xbox financial exec Tim Stuart explains the core heartbeat of the games business, outlining a strategy that emphasizes expansion and utilization of high-margin models.

Xbox has grown tremendously over the past 10 years. To stay competitive, Microsoft has snapped up first-party studios, built its entire games business around content and services, and disrupted the market with Game Pass. This plan has seen Xbox's gaming slate expand horizontally as well as vertically, as Microsoft built and secured multiple millions-strong live service games with recurring revenue streams.

Wrap those live games alongside premium singleplayer titles into a content-delivery subscription service with a low monthly fee that's spread across multiple platforms, and you have Microsoft's main business ethos: diversity. Xbox's multi-faceted business incorporates numerous billion-dollar models centered around multi-access endpoints and digital online monetization, and after the ABK buyout, Microsoft has attained one of the highest-margin publishers on the planet.

By 2030, Microsoft aspires to be the global leader in gaming with an implied $32 billion in Xbox gaming revenues.

How will Microsoft achieve this goal? A big part of that is expansion through operating leverage, a term that mostly describes how Microsoft could spread its games to multiple platforms (think Minecraft, Elder Scrolls Online, Fallout 76, Sea of Thieves, etc) while maintaining key marquee titles to ensure Xbox console owners aren't left behind.

According to Stuart, Xbox console sales are traditionally a low-margin business--rightly so, considering Microsoft has never sold an Xbox console at a profit.

Conversely, other businesses like content & services are high-margin. This includes subscriptions like Xbox Game Pass, which are indeed expensive to maintain, and despite xCloud streaming not generating a profit, Xbox Game Pass is still a high-margin aspect of Microsoft's games unit.

Other high-margin examples include first-party game sales and monetization, which makes sense considering Microsoft keeps 100% of revenues generated on Xbox and Windows platforms, while taking a majority commission from content and games sold on PlayStation, Nintendo, Steam, and the Epic Games Store.

Xbox gaming chief financial officer Tim Stuart recently spoke about the Xbox games business at the Wells Fargo TMT Summit, outlining key touchpoints and strategies that give us a clear picture of where Xbox currently is and an idea of where it's going.

Below we have a Q&A transcript of what the Xbox CFO said at the event: