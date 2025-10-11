Xbox hiring gaming finance experts to 'drive transformation initiatives with urgency'

Microsoft is hiring two financial experts to help transform the finances of its Xbox video games business as the division is stressed to deliver profits.

TL;DR: Microsoft is hiring two finance transformation leads to optimize Xbox's financial processes and studio alignment amid pressure to improve profitability after its $68 billion Activision acquisition. Xbox plans to expand ad-supported cloud gaming and innovate next-gen consoles, leveraging AI and strategic acquisitions to drive revenue growth and operational efficiency.

Microsoft is making two high-profile hires that may give an idea of how well the Xbox business is doing.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

There's lots of doom and gloom around Xbox right now. Outwardly, console price hikes, Game Pass increases, and unclear communication are Microsoft's biggest problems. On the inside, though, Microsoft is pressuring Xbox to deliver hard-to-reach profit metrics. Buying Activision for $68 billion put Xbox on the hook, and Microsoft's board, investors, and top execs want continual returns on that investment.

Amid the market turbulence and wider macroeconomic disruption, Xbox apparently wants to transform Xbox finances. Microsoft is making two hires that specifically focus on the money-making aspects of Xbox. One of the job listings mentions "driving transformation initiatives with urgency" with the intent of also making sure the studios are on the same page. On paper, Xbox is doing better than ever, with $23 billion revenue earned in FY25. Profit might be a different story, however.

The Gaming Finance Transformation Lead job listing reads:

"We are seeking a Gaming Finance Transformation Lead with deep integration prowess to drive transformation initiatives with urgency and lead financial process and system harmonization across Gaming studios. "This role will ensure seamless alignment of financial processes, systems, and reporting standards across multiple entities, enabling operational efficiency and compliance to align with business objectives." Responsibilities Accelerate and drive financial transformation efforts for acquisitions and system consolidations, ensuring alignment with corporate policies and regulatory requirements.

What kind of transformation will Xbox make?

Microsoft is about to bring ads to games. We've talked about this for years, even making some predictions. Xbox cloud gaming will soon offer free, ad-supported game streaming to users. This is a big step that combines all of Xbox's strategic acquisitions over the past 5 years, including the mega ABK deal that secured King's ad tech platform for Xbox, as well as the Xandr buyout in 2021.

Plus, Xbox is planning out its next-gen console plans. This system could determine the future of Xbox, as it's rumored to also boot up Windows OS to play PC games on storefronts like Steam. That hasn't been confirmed yet, but if true, it will invite PC gaming's biggest player onto Xbox and potentially undercut Microsoft's own games sales business, as games sold on Valve's Steam platform are usually cheaper than the games Microsoft sells on its own digital store.

Making this work might require dramatic transformations within the Xbox business, ones that may also be accelerated by AI investments like its generative AI creation MUSE, which can render games on-the-fly without any active game development work.

Xbox is also hiring a Gaming Content and Studios Finance Lead that will work directly with each of the individual chief financial officers at Xbox's various divisions (ABK, ZeniMax, Xbox Game Studios, etc) to ensure proper "alignment." That's an interesting word because that's also the term I used to describe Xbox's mismanagement issues with content and Game Pass.