Elon Musk confirms when Tesla will start delivering the Cybertruck

The time has finally arrived, or at least it's just around the corner, as Elon Musk has revealed a date for when Tesla's Cybertruck will begin shipping out to customers.

In what seems like a road that was plagued with delays, the Tesla Cybertruck is expected to hit the streets sometime soon as Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to his personal X account to announce that deliveries will start this Thursday. Tesla has been developing the Cybertruck for the past four years, and during that time, it has been taking refundable deposits of $100, which Musk claims has now exceeded over a million interested buyers. Musk has also said that it would take Tesla five years to complete its backlog of orders at its current rate of manufacturing.

However, Musk has previously stated that Tesla plans on ramping up production of the Cybertruck over the coming years, with the hopeful target of hitting 200,000 Cybertruck's manufactured per year. Musk revealed these stats last month, saying Tesla should be able to manufacture 250,000 Cybertruck's in 2025. Furthermore, Elon Musk only recently let comedian and podcaster Joe Rogan fire an arrow at the side of a Cybertruck door to demonstrate it's bullet proof design. If you want to see that video, check out this link here.