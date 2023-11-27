OnePlus 12 now confirmed for December 5 launch as company president turns hype man

The OnePlus 12 is now confirmed to be announced at an event on December 5, and the company's president has high hopes for the last flagship phone of 2023.

If you're waiting for more news on what is likely to be the last big flagship phone of 2023, you won't have to wait all that much longer. OnePlus is set to round the year out with its 10th-year anniversary and that's going to include the unveiling of a brand-new flagship device. After months of rumors and guesswork, the OnePlus 12 will be announced on December 5, 2023.

We finally know that for certain thanks to OnePlus president Li Jie who took to the Weibo Chinese social network to confirm the news in a longer post that details what we can expect and how impressive this new handset is going to be. He does seem very excited about the unveiling of this particular phone.

Writing on Weibo the executive says that the original plan for the OnePlus 12 was to be able to make it superior to all other flagship phones powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip from Qualcomm. At the time that chip hadn't been announced, but its existence was a given and OnePlus no doubt knew just what was coming down from Qualcomm's research and development labs. And given the other phones with that chip, OnePlus will have its work cut out. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will use a modified version of the same silicon if the rumors are true, as will some models of the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+.

But Li Jie seems confident, saying that the OnePlus 12 will indeed be better than any other "Pro" phone running the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 thanks to some key features including the return of wireless charging, Hasseblad's camera magic, and more.

With all eyes now on December 5, we'll still have to wait a little longer for a global launch - likely in January 2024.