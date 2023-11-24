The OnePlus 12 could come in these three colors

The upcoming OnePlus 12 smartphone is going to be announced in December and it now looks like we can expect three gorgeous colors to be offered.

OnePlus has already confirmed that it plans to announce a big new update to its phone lineup to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the company. For that celebration we can expect the OnePlus 12 to be announced, likely bringing an end to the big flagship phone unveiling for 2023. Now, a new leak appears to have given us a good look at what that phone will look like in terms of what colors buyers will be able to choose from.

The leak comes courtesy of what appears to be three teasers posted to the X social network after originating on Weibo, the Chinese social network that is often the source of these kinds of things. The teasers show three different colors in the form of white, black, and a rather lovely green.

OnePlus is set to unveil the OnePlus 12 at an event in China on December 4, with leaks suggesting that we can expect a global launch in January 2024. That means that we won't have to wait too long not only to see what OnePlus has in store but also get our hands on it in countries beyond China's borders.

In terms of what the OnePlus 12 will offer, we're expecting a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 to power the device while a 48-megapixel ultrawide camera is likely to be joined by a new 48-megapixel main camera and a third 48-megapixel camera handling zoom capabilities. That zoom should be good for a 3x optical shot, although digital zoom will obviously go well beyond that should the need arise.