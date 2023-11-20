ALMA telescope shares significant milestone with its highest resolution image ever

A ground-based telescope located in Chile has set a new record for its highest resolution image ever, showcasing an up-close view of a star.

Published
1 minute & 17 seconds read time

A ground-based telescope in Chile has shared its highest-resolution image ever, showcasing the final stages of star evolution within our galaxy 1,350 light-years from Earth.

ALMA telescope shares significant milestone with its highest resolution image ever 4156
Open Gallery 2

The telescope is officially called the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA), and is the largest millimeter-wave telescope in the world. Recently, the ground-based telescope pushed its capabilities by capturing its highest-resolution image to date, with researchers pointing its sensitive instruments at a star called R Leporis. To push ALMA to new levels, researchers devised a new calibration technique called band-to-band, enabling astronomers to probe objects with a level of precision that was once beyond their reach.

The new image was released on November 15 and was captured using ALMA's highest frequency Band 10 receiver. This array configuration spans some 10 miles, and allows the telescope to see objects at an angular resolution of 5 milli-arcseconds, or the equivalent of seeing a 33-foot-long bus on the surface of the moon from Earth.

"The success of the Band 10 high-resolution observation showcases our commitment to innovation and reinforces ALMA's position as a leader in astronomical discovery. We are excited about the new possibilities for the scientific community," Asaki said in the statement.

"Achieving this unparalleled resolution through the band-to-band method has pushed ALMA's capabilities to their absolute limit, opening a new window for astrophysics," Antonio Hales, North American ALMA Regional Center Deputy Manager and part of the science team, said in the statement. "This allows astronomers to probe phenomena with a precision that was once beyond our reach."

Buy at Amazon

Starfield: Standard Edition - Xbox Series X

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$59.99
$61.99$63.99$64.00
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/20/2023 at 8:48 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:space.com, almaobservatory.org

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags