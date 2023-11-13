GTA V mod provides DLSS 3 with claimed doubling of frame rates

PureDark has an inbound mod for GTA V and it's another in a long line of such projects - although this one was quite tricky to implement.

GTA V players listen up, because DLSS 3 is coming to the game courtesy of a mod, promising much faster frame rates.

Wccftech spotted that well-known modder PureDark has posted a teaser of the mod for GTA V on YouTube, ahead of its release which is supposedly happening in the next few days.

PureDark explains that bringing DLSS 3 to the open world game was no mean feat, as it has no motion vectors in the engine. The modder had to patch up "hundreds of shaders to inject motion vectors" which took quite some time.

The results are impressive, by all accounts, with promises that the frame generation tech can double the frame rate of GTA V in some cases, and presumably provide a pretty big boost whatever the case.

It doubled PureDark's frame rate with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800X processor and NVIDIA RTX 4070 Ti GPU. At 4K resolution, the modder observed getting about 30 frames per second, but with DLSS that was doubled up to a smooth 60 FPS.

PureDark also notes that DLSS/DLAA provides far superior anti-aliasing (compared to the built-in MSAA and TXAA for GTA V), with no jaggies or flickering even when driving at high speed.

You may recall that PureDark has been responsible for a number of other mods bringing DLSS to games that don't have native support. That includes introducing DLSS 3 to some big-name titles, notably Starfield and Elden Ring of late.

PureDark's mods aren't free though and you'll need to subscribe to the modder's Patreon to get them.