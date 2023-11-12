GIGABYTE teases AMD's next-gen desktop APU: Ryzen 8000G arrives end of January 2024

AMD's new Ryzen 8000G series CPUs are expected to launch at the end of January 2024, according to GIGABYTE, as a new desktop APU on the AM5 platform.

AMD will be launching its new Ryzen 8000G series processors in January 2024, with the next-gen desktop APU launching on the AM5 socket, and we know that because of our friends at GIGABYTE.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

GIGABYTE has accidentally kinda confirmed AMD's new Ryzen 8000G series launching in late January 2024 through a recent update to AGESA for AMD 600 series motherboards. The update included a confirmation from GIGABYTE, which said that their new AGESA 1.1.0.0 beta BIOS supports AM5 next-gen APU, which the company says "will be launched at the end of January 2024".

Well, there you have it -- AMD is launching its new APU in late January 2024, which will be the new Ryzen 8000G series APU family. We should expect the Ryzen 7 8700G, Ryzen 5 8600G, Ryzen 5 8500G, and finally, the Ryzen 3 8300G. The flagship Ryzen 7 8700G APU will feature 8 cores and 16 threads, with an RDNA 3-based GPU with 12 Compute Units in total... the most amount of CUs we've had on a desktop APU yet.

AMD's new Ryzen 8000G series APUs will have an upgraded CPU and GPU, with the new "Phoenix" APUs on the AM5 socket will feature up to 12 Compute Units based on the RDNA 3 GPU architecture. Up until now, AMD has been using slower integrated graphics, so the upgrade to RDNA 3 will be great to see. A better CPU with far greater GPU power, and it all comes in the same 65W package.

AMD's previous-gen 5000G "Cezanne" APUs featured up to 8 cores and 16 threads based on the Zen 3 CPU architecture, with 8 Compute Units based on the far older Vega GPU architecture, with each of the Ryzen 5000G series with a 65W TDP. The same goes for the new Ryzen 8000G series APUs, and they're all 65W designs but feature improvements across the board. We don't know CPU clocks yet, but we should expect 4.0GHz+.

GIGABYTE PR explained in full: "November 10, 2023 -GIGABYTE TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd, a leading manufacturer of motherboards, graphics cards, and hardware solutions, released the latest AGESA 1.1.0.0 beta BIOS for AM5 next gen APU support on X670, B650, A620 motherboards. The forthcoming AM5 next gen APU will be launched at the end of January 2024".

"⁠The AGESA 1.1.0.0 beta BIOS for AM5 next gen APU is now ready on the GIGABYTE official website, and the formal release will be at the end of Nov. Users can easily update the BIOS using GIGABYTE's ＠BIOS, Q-Flash, or Q-Flash Plus technology".