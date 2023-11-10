The iPhone SE 4 could be an iPhone 14 lookalike

When you look at the current iPhone lineup there is no denying that the iPhone SE is starting to look a little long in the tooth. The third-gen model still has a Home button and a smaller 4.7-inch display, but the fourth generation is now rumored to be getting a big upgrade that will instantly make it appear much more modern than any iPhone SE to date.

If the new report is correct, the updated iPhone SE will borrow heavily from the iPhone 14 and will in fact use a modified version of its chassis. That's the word according to a new MacRumors report that also claims that the move to the iPhone 14 chassis will signal the end of the familiar iPhone 8 shape that has now been around for a while.

Alongside the move to the iPhone 14 shape, the report claims that the fourth-gen iPhone SE will not have a Touch ID home button as expected, but will instead have Face ID. There have been rumors of the iPhone SE having a more modern look for a while now, but it was always assumed that Apple would put Touch ID into the power button as it has done with some iPads. That now seems unlikely, based on the MacRumors report.

The move away from a Home button will allow Apple to give users a larger display of around 6.1 inches while also making the overall size of the device smaller. The new iPhone SE is also likely to be lighter, too.

In terms of features, the iPhone SE 4 will apparently have a single 48-megapixel camera, which is a huge upgrade over the 12-megapixel camera in the iPhone SE 3. It's also a better camera than was ever offered in the standard iPhone 14, too. Two other things the iPhone 14 didn't have are expected to be present; a USB-C port and an Action button. Currently, the iPHone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are the only phones with such a button. The move to USB-C shouldn't be all that surprising, however, with Apple set to move more and more devices away from Lightning over the next 12 months.

There's still no concrete information on when we should expect the iPhone SE 4 to be announced, unfortunately, but if this report is accurate it's sure to be quite the device - especially if Apple is able to maintain the low price point that the iPhone SE has managed to hold to date.