AMD pencils in Advancing AI event for December 6

AMD wants you to join them to discover how the company and its partners are powering the future of AI, with its 'Advancing AI' event on December 6.

AI is the future, and with news that Microsoft would be using "AI PC" branding in 2024, it makes sense that AMD is leaping forward with its "Advancing AI" event penciled in for December 6.

AMD has just scheduled its Advanced AI event for December 6 at 10 AM PST, 12 PM CST, or 1 PM EST, which we typically see held in a timeslot when data center products are unveiled by AMD. We should see AMD unveil its next-gen MI300X datacenter GPU, which makes sense... it'll be fighting against NVIDIA's monster H100 AI GPU.

But, I think leading into CES 2024, just weeks later, AMD is going to use the event to tease AI on regular Ryzen CPUs for gamers, content creators, and everyone in between. Given that AMD's own Senior Director for Gaming Marketing, Sasa Marinkovic, tweeted about the event... we could expect AI-related gaming news on December 6, and if that's just a tease, AI-powered content from AMD at CES 2024.

We typically see new EPYC processors and AI GPUs announced in early December. Still, the new AMD Instinct MI300X will be a beast... offering a huge 192GB of HBM3 memory with up to 5.2TB/sec of bandwidth, while there will also be 896GB/sec of Infinity Fabric bandwidth. AMD will be cramming a mind-blowing 153 billion transistors into the MI300X.

Power usage? Well, we could expect up to 750W for a single decked-out MI300X module. This isn't crazy, as an NVIDIA H100 SXM can use up to 700W of power.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

