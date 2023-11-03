Lexar's new NM790 SSD for the PlayStation 5 launches: 7.4GB/sec reads with a heatsink

Lexar's new NM790 SSD for the PlayStation 5 will pump out 7400MB/sec reads and 6500MB/sec writes, with a heatsink to keep it running cool in the PS5.

Lexar has just announced that it has unveiled its new NM790 with Heatsink M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4x4 NVMe SSD, which in layman's terms, is the Lexar NM790 SSD for the PlayStation 5 console.

The new Lexar NM790 SSD is an upgraded version of the award-winning NM790 SSD, with the new design featuring a heatsink to keep it cool when it's running inside of the PlayStation 5, as well as any gaming PC. Lexar offers some fantastic speeds out of the NM790 SSD, with up to 7400MB/sec (7.4GB/sec) sequential reads and up to 6500MB/sec (6.5GB/sec) sequential writes.

Joey Lopez, Director of Marketing, said: "We are thrilled to offer gamers a powerful SSD with an integrated heatsink that allows players to squeeze the full performance out of their PlayStation 5 gaming systems while keeping their consoles cool".

Lexar NM790 SSD features:

Compatible with PlayStation 5

Exceptional performance of up to 7400MB/s read, 6500MB/s write

2x faster than PCIe Gen 3 SSDs

Designed with an integrated heatsink to keep gaming rigs cool

Up to 40% less power consumption than DRAM cache-enabled PCIe Gen 4 SSDs

Host Memory Buffer (HMB) 3.0 offers smooth transfer speeds and seamless performance

The new Lexar NM790 SSD is available in 1TB for $80, the bigger 2TB for $150, and the biggest with 4TB for $230. There's a promotion right now, dropping those prices down to just $72, $135, and $207 for the 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB SSDs, respectively. Upgrading your PlayStation 5 to a larger 2TB or 4TB drive will be very welcomed by PS5 owners, and it'll stay cool, too.