Sabrent wants to enhance your PS5: get a FREE heatsink with your Rocket 4 SSD purchase

Sabrent announces a new special offer: a FREE PS5 heatsink with your new Rocket 4 1TB or Rocket 4 2TB SSD purchase, ready to enhance your PS5 experience.

Sabrent has a new special offer for PlayStation 5 owners, with a free PS5 heatsink with the purchase of a super-fast Rocket 4 1TB or Rocket 4 2TB SSD. You can buy your Sabrent Rocket 4 1TB or 2TB SSD -- and get your free PS5 heatsink -- on Sabrent's website here.

If you want a super-fast Gen4 SSD or a larger Gen4 SSD for your PlayStation 5 console -- given that it comes with a standard 1TB SSD -- Sabrent is celebrating with a new special offer. With the purchase of a Sabrent Rocket 4 1TB or 2TB SSD, the company will provide a free M.2 NVMe heatsink for the PS5, which is worth $20.

You can grab the Sabrent Rocket 4 1TB SSD for $99.99 or the larger Rocket 4 2TB SSD for $199, both of them will come with the free PS5 heatsink.

TweakTown's Storage God, Jon Coulter, said in his review of the Sabrent Rocket 4 2TB SSD: "Sabrent's newest Gen4 SSD is exactly the kind of SSD that we've come to prefer in the PCIe Gen4 space. These superfast 4-channel SSDs deliver performance that is excellent overall, along with great thermal properties, on a preferred single-sided PCB. As we see it, the new Rocket 4 is about as good as it gets for a PCIe Gen4 SSD, and we believe it to be clearly superior to any of its 8-channel predecessors".

He continued: "Additionally, it's the first single-sided Sabrent SSD of its kind, and we love that too. It's the highest performing PCIe Gen4 SSD Sabrent has delivered to date. It's overall the second-best performing 2TB DRAMless SSD we've tested to date and as such well deserving of one of our highest awards".

You can buy your Sabrent Rocket 4 1TB or 2TB SSD -- and get your free PS5 heatsink -- on Sabrent's website here.

