Huawei releases Gen4 SSDs for China: up to 7.4GB/sec speeds, up to 4TB capacities

Huawei has just released its first consumer-focused Gen4 SSD which it calls the Kunling SSD eKitStor Xtreme 200, in up to 4TB capacities, and up to 7.4GB/sec read speeds.

The Chinese company has now re-entered the SSD market with its new Gen4 SSD, as the new Kunling SSD eKitStor Xtreme 200 is the first consumer SSD. The new Huawei Kunling SSD eKitStor Xtreme 200 uses the Gen4 interface, so we don't have the bleeding-edge Gen5 interface, but we have up to 7400MB/sec (7.4GB/sec) reads, and up to 6700MB/sec (6.7GB/sec) writes.

Random IOPS on the Kunling SSD eKitStor Xtreme 200 is up to 1.1 million, and with no on-board DRAM, the Huawei Gen4 SSD has HMB (Host Memory Buffer) technology, which Wccftech reports is "sort of a compensation for being DRAM-less" which makes sense.

Huawei is offering its Kunling SSD eKitStor Xtreme 200 in 512GB, 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities with prices of between 608.4 yuan (around $83 USD or so) up to 3793.4 yuan (around $522 USD or so). Inside, we don't know which Gen4 SSD controller Huawei is using, but that information shouldn't be too far away.

We could see the Chinese company using its own homegrown Gen4 SSD controller because we should see the new Kunling SSD eKitStor Xtreme 200 inside not just gaming PCs but laptops as well. We should expect more information on the Kunling SSD eKitStor Xtreme 200 in the coming weeks as people buy them, but it would've been nice for Huawei to detail the SSD themselves.