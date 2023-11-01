ASUS ROG Ally with Ryzen Z1 Extreme drops from $699 to $619 during Black Friday sales

ASUS has just dropped the price of its ROG Ally gaming handheld at one of the official stores, with the more powerful AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme version of the system dropping from $699 to $619 during the annual Black Friday sales.

ASUS ROG Ally Z1 Extreme handheld for $619 (source: BestBuy)

There's no official reason for the price drop, but with Lenovo Legion GO just announced -- a new gaming handheld with similar specifications, but it's a little lower-end than the ROG Ally -- with ASUS quickly slicing some of the price from its ROG Ally as Best Buy kicks off its Black Friday sales.

You can't buy the ASUS ROG Ally gaming handheld everywhere in the US, where just a select few partners offer the ROG Ally on the US, while you easily buy it from the official ASUS website, and BestBuy. BestBuy has now dropped the price of the faster Z1 Exteme-powered ASUS ROG Ally from $699 to just $619, a savings of $80. The regular Z1 non-Extreme ROG Ally is still priced at $599. I don't know why you wouldn't spend the extra $20 on the higher-end Z1 Extreme ROG Ally, so be careful.

ASUS is using the Z1 Extreme in its higher-end ROG Ally gaming handheld, which features an RDNA 3-based GPU with 12 Compute Units, versus the 4 x Compute units in the Z1 non-Extreme... hence the big performance gap between them. Still, even with the big cull in Compute Units, the Z1 non-Extreme version of the ROG Ally still has some rather decent performance.