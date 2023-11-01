ASUS ROG Ally with Ryzen Z1 Extreme drops from $699 to $619 during Black Friday sales

The AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme -- the faster of the two Z1 chips -- powering the faster ASUS ROG Ally gaming handheld, drops from $699 to $619.

Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time

ASUS has just dropped the price of its ROG Ally gaming handheld at one of the official stores, with the more powerful AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme version of the system dropping from $699 to $619 during the annual Black Friday sales.

ASUS ROG Ally Z1 Extreme handheld for $619 (source: BestBuy)
There's no official reason for the price drop, but with Lenovo Legion GO just announced -- a new gaming handheld with similar specifications, but it's a little lower-end than the ROG Ally -- with ASUS quickly slicing some of the price from its ROG Ally as Best Buy kicks off its Black Friday sales.

You can't buy the ASUS ROG Ally gaming handheld everywhere in the US, where just a select few partners offer the ROG Ally on the US, while you easily buy it from the official ASUS website, and BestBuy. BestBuy has now dropped the price of the faster Z1 Exteme-powered ASUS ROG Ally from $699 to just $619, a savings of $80. The regular Z1 non-Extreme ROG Ally is still priced at $599. I don't know why you wouldn't spend the extra $20 on the higher-end Z1 Extreme ROG Ally, so be careful.

ASUS is using the Z1 Extreme in its higher-end ROG Ally gaming handheld, which features an RDNA 3-based GPU with 12 Compute Units, versus the 4 x Compute units in the Z1 non-Extreme... hence the big performance gap between them. Still, even with the big cull in Compute Units, the Z1 non-Extreme version of the ROG Ally still has some rather decent performance.

Buy at Amazon

ASUS ROG Ally 7'' 120Hz FHD IPS 1080p Gaming Handheld, AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1155.00
$1158.99--
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/1/2023 at 7:16 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

