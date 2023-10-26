Alphacool unveils new single-slot water block for NVIDIA Hopper H100 PCIe GPU

NVIDIA's flagship Hopper H100 Tensor Core GPU is one of the best pieces of technology that mankind makes, costing over $35,000. Alphacool has just unveiled a new single-slot water block for the NVIDIA H100 PCIe GPU that has been designed and engineered for Grace Hopper H100.

Alphacool's new ES H100 80GB HBM PCIe GPU cooler features a matte carbon finish with no RGB bling -- this is a data center, professional, mega-expensive card, not a gaming GPU -- which will see many of these installed into a motherboard. This will also be driven by the fact that Alphacool's new H100 GPU cooler is a tiny single-slot instead of a 1.5-slot design.

The company positions the GPU cooler as close as possible to the components that need to be cooled, using heat-conducting pads that were reduced to a thickness of just 1mm. Alphacool wanted the maximum possible reduction in the thickness of the copper block, and the optimization of the water flow inside the cooler to allow all important components, including the GPU, VRMs, and VRAM, to be cooled by water much better and more effectively. It's a win-win.

Alphacool's new H100 GPU cooler is made entirely out of chrome-plated copper, with chrome plating being much harder than nickel plating, and because of that, it's less sensitive to acids, scratches, and damage. Alphacool says this "completely eliminates" the risk of chipping nickel plating.

The new GPU cooler also has the benefit of being designed for thin server cases, where the single-slot design comes into play, it optimizes the space and hose placement connections placed on the rear. This means that not only is installation easier, but maintenance down the line is easy, too.

If you were building a ridiculously high-end server powered by NVIDIA Hopper H100 PCIe GPUs, decking it out with ES H100 80GB HBM PCIe water-blocks would be awesome. I'd love to see that beast in action.

Features:

Dimensions (L x W x H): 261.89 x 95.71 x 19.40mm

Material: chrome-plated copper (cooler bottom); carbon (cooler top)

Connections: 2 x G1/4″

Maximum operating temperature: 60 °C

Pressure tested: 0,8 Bar

Color: black, carbon

