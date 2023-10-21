Google's YouTube Music finally works with your expensive HomePod or HomePod mini

YouTube Music subscriber? Subscribers to the Premium and Music Premium tiers can now listen to your music via a HomePod with ease for the first time.

Google has finally announced that it has added support for playing YouTube Music audio via a HomePod for the first time. Although judging by the way it made the announcement it's possible that it was hoping that nobody would actually notice.

It's a feature that many people probably already assumed existed, and if you're on that list we wouldn't blame you one jot. But it's now here - YouTube Music subscribers can finally listen to their songs using their Apple HomePod and HomePod mini smart speakers. The news was announced with little in the way of fanfare, with an unassuming Reddit post handling the announcement.

That announcement confirmed that YouTube Music support for the HomePod is now available for all Premium and Music Premium subscribers, no matter where they happen to be. This global launch means that the feature should now be live for those who want to use it.

The Reddit post confirmed how to make everything work, too. Subscribers can head into the YouTube Music app and then choose Settings > Connected Apps > Connect with HomePod. Once that's done, users can either tell the HomePod to play a sing "on YouTube Music," or choose to have that streaming service become the default instead. That's easy enough to do, just head into the Home app and head to > Settings > Tap username > Tap Default Service and choose YouTube Music.

This is of course good news for anyone who likes to listen to their music via the YouTube music service rather than Apple Music, Spotify, or indeed any of the other streaming services that are available today.