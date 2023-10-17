MSI launches new range of Rapid VA gaming monitors with Quantum Dot tech and up to 240 Hz

MSI's OLEDs have been making the headlines but the company still has a wide range of Rapid VA monitors - with today bringing a number of new QHD options.

Recently, we reported on MSI's plans to launch no less than six new OLED gaming monitors from now until early 2024, including a massive 49-inch UltraWide and a pair of QHD 1440p models with a 360 Hz refresh rate. Yep, the company is going all in on OLED.

However, OLED sits on the premium (yet increasingly affordable) panel technology side, and with that, MSI has announced a stack of non-OLED gaming monitors with Rapid VA technology. Featuring a slight curve, these WQHD (2560x1440) gaming monitors will arrive in 27-inch and 32-inch flavors with refresh rates of 170 Hz and 240 Hz.

VA panel technology has been a go-to for gaming for several years thanks to its ability to deliver excellent contrast, and these new displays from MSI also deliver when it comes to response times (1ms GtG) in addition to color accuracy.

On the color front, all four of the new panels offer 90+ of the Adobe RGB and DCI-P3 color space, making these excellent options for competitive and cinematic gaming experiences. On top of this, you've got Quantum Dot technology to boost brightness and vibrant colors. All four displays also support MSI's gaming intelligence for app control over settings and profiles, plus smart features to dynamically adjust brightness in dark scenes and even adjust the color of the optional Smart Crosshair to match the game you're currently playing.

Here's a look at the specs; for more details, head to the official product pages, which are now live.