MSI launches new range of Rapid VA gaming monitors with Quantum Dot tech and up to 240 Hz

MSI's OLEDs have been making the headlines but the company still has a wide range of Rapid VA monitors - with today bringing a number of new QHD options.

Published
4 minutes & 8 seconds read time

Recently, we reported on MSI's plans to launch no less than six new OLED gaming monitors from now until early 2024, including a massive 49-inch UltraWide and a pair of QHD 1440p models with a 360 Hz refresh rate. Yep, the company is going all in on OLED.

MSI launches new range of Rapid VA gaming monitors with Quantum Dot tech and up to 240 Hz 02
Open Gallery 2

However, OLED sits on the premium (yet increasingly affordable) panel technology side, and with that, MSI has announced a stack of non-OLED gaming monitors with Rapid VA technology. Featuring a slight curve, these WQHD (2560x1440) gaming monitors will arrive in 27-inch and 32-inch flavors with refresh rates of 170 Hz and 240 Hz.

VA panel technology has been a go-to for gaming for several years thanks to its ability to deliver excellent contrast, and these new displays from MSI also deliver when it comes to response times (1ms GtG) in addition to color accuracy.

On the color front, all four of the new panels offer 90+ of the Adobe RGB and DCI-P3 color space, making these excellent options for competitive and cinematic gaming experiences. On top of this, you've got Quantum Dot technology to boost brightness and vibrant colors. All four displays also support MSI's gaming intelligence for app control over settings and profiles, plus smart features to dynamically adjust brightness in dark scenes and even adjust the color of the optional Smart Crosshair to match the game you're currently playing.

Here's a look at the specs; for more details, head to the official product pages, which are now live.

MAG 275CQRF-QD

Product Page
  • Refresh Rate: 170Hz
  • Screen Size: 27" (69 cm)
  • Curvature: Curve 1000R
  • Panel Type: Rapid VA
  • Resolution: 2560x1440 (WQHD)
  • Adaptive-Sync: Yes
  • HDR (High dynamic range): HDR Ready
  • SDR Brightness (nits): 300
  • Contrast Ratio: 3500:1
  • Response Time (MPRT): 1ms (GTG)
  • sRGB, Adobe RGB, DCI-P3: 127%, 94%, 96%
  • IO: DisplayPort (1.2a), HDMI (2.0b) x 2, USB Type-C (DP alt mode with PD 15W), USB 2.0 Type-B, USB 2.0 Type-A x 2

MAG 325CQRF-QD

Product Page
  • Refresh Rate: 170Hz
  • Screen Size: 31.5" (80 cm)
  • Curvature: Curve 1000R
  • Panel Type: Rapid VA
  • Resolution: 2560x1440 (WQHD)
  • Adaptive-Sync: Yes
  • HDR (High dynamic range): HDR Ready
  • SDR Brightness (nits): 300
  • Contrast Ratio: 4000:1
  • Response Time (MPRT): 1ms (GTG)
  • sRGB, Adobe RGB, DCI-P3: 129%, 94%, 97%
  • IO: DisplayPort (1.2a), HDMI (2.0b) x 2, USB Type-C (DP alt mode with PD 15W), USB 2.0 Type-B, USB 2.0 Type-A x 2

MAG 275CQRXF

Product Page
  • Refresh Rate: 240Hz
  • Screen Size: 27" (69 cm)
  • Curvature: Curve 1000R
  • Panel Type: Rapid VA
  • Resolution: 2560x1440 (WQHD)
  • Adaptive-Sync: Yes
  • HDR (High dynamic range): VESA DisplayHDR 400
  • SDR Brightness (nits): 300
  • Contrast Ratio: 2500:1
  • Response Time (MPRT): 1ms (GTG)
  • sRGB, Adobe RGB, DCI-P3: 116%, 90%, 92%
  • IO: DisplayPort (1.4a), HDMI (2.0b) x 2, USB Type-C (DP alt mode with PD 15W), USB 2.0 Type-B, USB 2.0 Type-A x 2

MAG 325CQRXF

Product Page
  • Refresh Rate: 170Hz
  • Screen Size: 27" (69 cm)
  • Curvature: Curve 1000R
  • Panel Type: Rapid VA
  • Resolution: 2560x1440 (WQHD)
  • Adaptive-Sync: Yes
  • HDR (High dynamic range): VESA DisplayHDR 400
  • SDR Brightness (nits): 400
  • Contrast Ratio: 4000:1
  • Response Time (MPRT): 1ms (GTG)
  • sRGB, Adobe RGB, DCI-P3: 115%, 90%, 91%
  • IO: DisplayPort (1.4a), HDMI (2.0) x 2, USB Type-C (DP alt mode with PD 15W), USB 2.0 Type-B, USB 2.0 Type-A x 2

Buy at Amazon

MSI MAG325CQRF QD, 31.5' Gaming Monitor, 2560 x 1440 (QHD) Rapid VA with Quantum Dot

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$299.99
---
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/17/2023 at 2:24 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:msi.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags