Intel's new Core i9-14900K and Core i5-14600K processors listed by Spanish retailer

Intel's new 14th Gen Core 'Raptor Lake Refresh' CPUs spotted at Spanish retailer: Core i9-14900K and Core i5-14600K are now listed in Spain.

Published
1 minute & 29 seconds read time

Intel's new 14th Gen Core "Raptor Lake Refresh" family of processors is only a few days away now, but now a Spanish retailer has listed both the Core i9-14900K and Core i5-14600K with some EU pricing for us to gander at.

Spanish CoolMod has listed 4 out of 6 new Raptor Lake Refresh processors on their website, and while the pricing isn't final -- we really should pay attention to this pricing as it's much closer to reality. Starting with the new flagship Core i9-14900K processor, which is listed at €799.96, which is €160 more expensive than the current-gen Core i9-13900K processor.

Moving onto the Core i5-14600K which is priced at €429.95, which is €88 more expensive than the Core i5-13600K processor. If you're looking at no integrated graphics, than the KF models are €190 and €70 more expensive for the Core i9-14900KF and Core i5-14600KF processors, respectively.

Intel 14th Gen Core "Raptor Lake Refresh" pricing (source: Spanish Coolmod)
Open Gallery 2

Intel 14th Gen Core "Raptor Lake Refresh" pricing (source: Spanish Coolmod)

Intel 14th Gen Core (CoolMod):

  • Intel Core i9-14900K 6.0GHz Socket 1700 Boxed (BX8071514900K): €799.96
  • Intel Core i9-14900KF 6.0GHz Socket 1700 Boxed (BX8071514900KF): €779.95
  • Intel Core i5-14600K 5.3GHz Socket 1700 Boxed (BX8071514600K): €429.95
  • Intel Core i5-14600KF 5.3GHz Socket 1700 Boxed (BX8071514600KF): €389.95

Intel 13th Gen Core (CoolMod):

  • Intel Core i9-13900KS 6.0GHz Socket 1700 Boxed (BX8071513900KS): €816.96
  • Intel Core i9-13900K 5.8GHz Socket 1700 Boxed (BX8071513900K): €639.94
  • Intel Core i9-13900KF 5.8GHz Socket 1700 Boxed (BX8071513900KF): €589.95
  • Intel Core i7-13700K 5.4GHz Socket 1700 Boxed (BX8071513700K): €429.95
  • Intel Core i7-13700KF 5.4GHz Socket 1700 Boxed (BX8071513700KF): €429.95
  • Intel Core i5-13600K 5.1GHz Socket 1700 Boxed (BX8071513600K): €341.95
  • Intel Core i5-13600KF 5.1GHz Socket 1700 Boxed (BX8071513600KF): €319.95
Buy at Amazon

Intel Core i9-13900KS Desktop Processor (Intel Core i9-13900KS)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$779.19
$459.99$709.99$729.99
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/7/2023 at 8:05 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, coolmod.com, twitter.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags