Intel's new Core i9-14900K and Core i5-14600K processors listed by Spanish retailer

Intel's new 14th Gen Core "Raptor Lake Refresh" family of processors is only a few days away now, but now a Spanish retailer has listed both the Core i9-14900K and Core i5-14600K with some EU pricing for us to gander at.

Spanish CoolMod has listed 4 out of 6 new Raptor Lake Refresh processors on their website, and while the pricing isn't final -- we really should pay attention to this pricing as it's much closer to reality. Starting with the new flagship Core i9-14900K processor, which is listed at €799.96, which is €160 more expensive than the current-gen Core i9-13900K processor.

Moving onto the Core i5-14600K which is priced at €429.95, which is €88 more expensive than the Core i5-13600K processor. If you're looking at no integrated graphics, than the KF models are €190 and €70 more expensive for the Core i9-14900KF and Core i5-14600KF processors, respectively.

2

Intel 14th Gen Core "Raptor Lake Refresh" pricing (source: Spanish Coolmod)

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Intel 14th Gen Core (CoolMod):

Intel Core i9-14900K 6.0GHz Socket 1700 Boxed (BX8071514900K): €799.96

Intel Core i9-14900KF 6.0GHz Socket 1700 Boxed (BX8071514900KF): €779.95

Intel Core i5-14600K 5.3GHz Socket 1700 Boxed (BX8071514600K): €429.95

Intel Core i5-14600KF 5.3GHz Socket 1700 Boxed (BX8071514600KF): €389.95

Intel 13th Gen Core (CoolMod):