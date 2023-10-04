The Apple Pencil 3 might have just been leaked by Apple's own software

A new Apple Pencil with USB-C support appears to have been outed by the latest iOS 17.1 beta according to new developer code diving.

It might not be quite as exciting as a new iPhone or Apple Watch but there are increasing rumors that Apple might be hard at work getting ready to launch an updated Apple Pencil. Now a new leak might have confirmed just that, although it still isn't clear what it will offer above and beyond the current Apple Pencil 2.

We recently saw a leak claim that the new Apple Pencil will feature interchangeable tips that will be more suited to specific tasks like writing, drawing, and painting. Now, another report claims that Apple could be about to launch a new USB-C Apple Pencil, with the two devices likely to be the same.

Popular Now: NASA telescope photographs two objects in space merging into one

This latest news comes via developer and researcher Steve Moser on X, the social network previously known as Twitter. According to them, new code found in iOS 17.1 beta 2 shows that there is a USB-C Apple Pencil in the works.

That's after it was spotted that a new string of text shows that users whose Apple Pencil has a low battery will be prompted to connect it to USB-C to charge it. Given the fact that there is currently no USB-C Apple Pencil on the market, that makes for interesting reading.

However, it's worth noting that the current Apple Pencil 2 doesn't charge via any kind of USB and instead charges wirelessly when connected to the side of an iPad using magnets. With that taken into consideration it's possible that this USB-C reference could be something to do with an adapter that takes the Apple Pencil 1's Lightning connector and turns it into a USB-C connector.

There is no information on when or even if a new Apple Pencil will be released. But with references found in iOS 17.1, it might suggest that we will see something new within the next few weeks or months.