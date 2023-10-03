The Pixel 8 Pro's Tensor G3 specs just leaked ahead of imminent launch

The Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are going to be announced within hours and now the latter's Tensor G3 chip has leaked ahead of time.

The Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro are both set to be announced at an event that will take place tomorrow, October 4. Now the latter phone has appeared in a new leak with the Tensor G3 chip getting an outing in new photos.

Those photos show the Tensor G3 having its information displayed on-screen and were shared by M. Brandon Lee on X, the social network previously known to the world as Twitter. They give us a better indication of what the new chip will be set up like including the speeds of the cores that are being used.

Based on the leak we're seeing here, and assuming it's legitimate, the Tensor G3 will have a 1+4+4 layout which is different from the 1+2+4 layout of the previous two generations of Google chip, as noted by 9to5Google. The new Cortex-X3 chip will be the big core used this time out, with a 2.91GHz clock speed and a 4nm fabrication process being the key features.

The rest of the chip includes four Cortex-A715 cores running at 2.37GHz, while the four little cores will be the Cortex-A510 cores running at 1.7GHz. That represents an upgrade over the Cortex-A55 cores that were used in the original Tensor chip and indeed all of those that came after it, too.

As to what all of that will mean in terms of performance, time will tell. But we don't expect anyone to find that their new Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro aren't fast phones, especially given the lack of the cruft that you'd normally find on phones from other companies like Samsung.

With Google set to announce the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro in a matter of hours we can expect to learn more soon enough.