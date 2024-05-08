Google chose the worst possible time to announce the Pixel 8a budget Android phone

It's impossible to miss the fact that Apple announced the new M4 iPad and M2 iPad Air yesterday alongside a new Apple Pencil Pro and a refreshed Magic Keyboard, but did you know that Google also announced a new product? You probably didn't, because it chose to announce it on the same day that Apple sucked all the air out of the room. Which is a shame, because the phone is actually pretty good.

The Pixel 8a was a phone that we'd seen leaked here and there in recent weeks, a phone that offers people the chance to get their hands on a new phone with high-end features at a price that doesn't cost high-end figures. The Pixel 8a is sure to be a popular device, as well as it should because it has a ton of features that make for a great experience. And at $499, it's going to be hard to beat.

Popular Now: Scientists use supercomputer to find out when humanity will perish

Google's Pixel 8a features a new Actua display that measures 6.1 inches. It has a high-speed 120Hz refresh rate and is 40% brighter than the display that was already a solid option in last year's Pixel 7a. The good news doesn't end there, either, with a new 256GB storage option available for those who want it.

Inside, a new Google Tensor G3 chip is used, just like the one that's found inside the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. It's fast and secure, and it's a great chip in a phone of this price as well. Other features include a strong 64-megapixel camera the same as last time while 5G and Wi-Fi 6E are also included as well. A slightly larger battery is offered when compared to the Pixel 7a that came before it.

Looking to choose a color? Google's ditched the Snow, Charcoal, Sea, and Coral finishes of the previous Pixel 7a and replaced it with Aloe, Bay Obsidian, and Porcelain so there should be an option for everyone who wants to pick something interesting.

Google has confirmed that the Pixel 8a will get all the AI-focused features of the Pixel 8a series including Best Take, Audio Magic Eraser, and Magic Editor. The phone will continue to get updates as well with seven Android OS updates guaranteed which should ensure the Pixel 8a will last for a long, long time. That's unusual for phones at this price point, and Google should be commended for its stance here. Hopefully, the phone will last people even longer than the next seven years, too.