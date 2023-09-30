Apple Wallet's UK bank-linking feature could come to the United States soon

Apple's new Connected Cards feature brings UK bank details into the Wallet app and there's now evidence that it will come to the United States, too.

With Apple releasing iOS 17.1 to developers earlier in the week we got our first look at a new Wallet feature that puts bank balances and transactions with into the app. The kicker was that the feature was only available in the UK thanks to its Open Banking API, but it now appears the same feature could be on the way to the United States as well.

The news comes after one software researcher noticed that the fine print of the setup process in the UK includes mention of Apple Payments Services Ltd (UK). But there was also a mention of the new Apple Processing LLC (US) as well, suggesting that the feature will appear on Apple's home turf as well.

Then, MacRumors took that information and found a reference to the same legal entity on Apple's website in relation to Connected Cards, the new feature that makes this Wallet magic happen. The document found on Apple's website again points to Apple Processing LLC being the entity through which the US banking system will funnel data into Wallet.

However, it's still unclear when the feature will arrive in the US. The UK's Open Banking API doesn't have a counterpart in the United States and it might not until 2024 at the earliest. With that in mind, there's no way for Apple to add this feature in its home country.

It also isn't yet clear what Apple's plans for an international launch are, but we can surely expect it to be something that is being worked on. However, it isn't unheard of for some services to remain limited to specific countries - Apple Pay is still rolling out to some new countries seemingly every few months, while Apple Card still hasn't found its way beyond US borders.