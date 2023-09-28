Google Calendar just got a small change that will make a huge difference on the daily

The Google Calendar app on Android is rolling out a change that will make it easier than ever to see what the current date is without hunting for it.

If you're a Google Calendar user you're in for a good time because there is a new update being tested that might not seem like the hugest of deals at first, bit will quickly become one of your favorite app tweaks in some time.

That's because Google is now testing a change that will show the live date in the area between the search icon and the account switcher in the Google Calendar app. Previously, there was simply a button that you would press to take you back to today. Now the button still does exactly the same thing but you'll never be left wondering what date it is.

Now sure, that doesn't sound like it will be that big of a deal, but it can be. Especially if you spend a lot of your time in the Calendar app on your Android phone or tablet. Unfortunately, 9to5Google reports that the change is only rolling out to people using Android on their phones right now. Those using a tablet might have to wait a little while longer.

Why is this better than what we had before? Because previously anyone looking to check the date would have to either go back to the Home screen to look or swipe down from the top of the screen to see the Quick Settings. We'd wager that you should always be able to see the current date whenever you're in an app whose sole purpose is to deal with dates.

9to5Google says it's now seeing the change roll out with version 2023.36.1.x of Google Calendar for Android. If you aren't seeing it yet. hang fire. It's on the way!