Elon Musk says he's upgrading to an iPhone 15, but which one?

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro are both now here and X owner Elon Musk says that he's already planning on picking one of them up.

Apple's iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models are now available to buy and people have been doing that since the September 22 launch last week. Those who got their preorders in quickly will already have their new phone in their pockets. And it turns out that there's one person picking up Apple's latest phone that you might have heard of.

The new models are the best iPhones that Apple has ever sold and now it appears that the owner of X, the social network previously familiar to us all as Twitter, would agree. Elon Musk took to Twitter to confirm that yes, he is picking up a new iPhone this year.

Musk was replying to a tweet by Apple CEO Tim Cook who was saying that the new iPhones were officially on sale on Friday alongside the Apple Watch Ultra 2, Apple Watch Series 9, and updated USB-C AirPods Pro 2. Musk replied to say that he's buying one and we have to imagine it's that fancy new iPhone that he was talking about.

The real question now is which new iPhone did Musk pick up. We somehow doubt that Musk would go for the iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Plus because if we're being honest he's probably good for the extra cash for the best model. But would he choose the iPhone 15 Pro Max for the bigger screen and fancy camera features, or is he all about that pocketability? And then which shade of gray would he choose?

Of course, our real question is this - if Elon Musk uses an iPhone on the daily, why won't he give Tesla-owning iPhone owners the one thing that they want? Support for CarPlay.