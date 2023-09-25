Elon Musk's response to brain chip implants killing monkeys has now been thrown into jeopardy

A new investigation by a publication has revealed Elon Musk's claims that his brain chip company isn't killing monkeys may not be entirely true.

It was only a few weeks ago Elon Musk responded to the allegations that his brain chip company Neuralink wrongfully caused the death of numerous monkeys undergoing testing.

Musk wrote on X that the monkeys used for testing that ended up dying were "terminal" and that these monkeys were "close to death already." However, an investigation launched by Wired that was recently published cited public documents, along with an interview of a former Neuralink employee, contradict Musk's statements.

According to Wired, veterinary records from the California National Primate Research Center (CNPRC) at UC Davis indicate that up to 12 monkeys suffered from brain swelling and partial paralysis following the insertion of a Neuralink brain implant. Monkeys that have been brought into question are as follows; "Animal 20" was inserted with a brain implant that "broke off" during surgery that was then scratched by the monkey, leading to infection and next-month euthanasia.

Another monkey, "Animal 15," pressed her head against the ground following the implant insertion, which resulted in a loss of coordination and the discovery of brain bleeding. She was also euthanized. "Animal 22" was put down after its brain implant became increasingly loose, even to the point where it could "easily be lifted out".

Wired writes that the veterinary reports contradict Musk's statements about no monkeys directly dying from Neuralink brain implants.

As for the former Neuralink employee, who told Wired that Musk's claims that these monkeys were terminally ill are "ridiculous" and "straight-up fabrication."