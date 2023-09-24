MSI motherboards to feature a one-click 'Beyond 6 GHz' boost for upcoming 14th Gen Intel CPUs

MSI is bringing a one-click 6.3 GHz boost for the Intel Core i9-14900K, as part of its new enthusiast level Z790 ACE MAX motherboard.

MSI's MEG Z790 ACE MAX is a new, premium, and feature-packed motherboard designed for "Intel's Next-Gen and 13th Gen Core processors." With that, it will probably be the final high-end board from MSI that will use the LGA-1700 platform before Intel transitions to the new LGA-1851 socket with the arrival of Meteor Lake in 2024.

Intel's 14th Gen processors, the "Raptor Lake Refresh," are set to launch in October, and on the high-end, we've already seen some impressive benchmarks leak for the flagship Intel Core i9-14900K and KF models. One of the reasons single-core performance looks to present a sizable boost over the current 13th Gen series of CPUs comes down to the out-of-the-box boost clock sitting comfortably at 6.0 GHz.

And with that, it looks like the enthusiast Z790 ACE MAX board from MSI will offer a simple single-click 'P-Core Beyond 6 GHz+' overclock option in the BIOS that will support up to 6.3 GHz.

This information arrives via a BIOS screenshot from known leaker chi11eddog over on X, highlighting this as a special option from within the MSI MEG Z790 ACE MAX platform.

Regarding the enthusiast level, it's expected that the Intel Core i9-14900K will offer the most value in terms of performance, and with 6.0 GHz available out of the gate thanks to Intel's Thermal Velocity Boost technology - being able to push this even higher, through a simple interface, is great news for those looking at a 14th Gen upgrade.

It's unclear whether this feature will be exclusive to the new MSI MEG Z790 ACE MAX, but seeing as this premium board is set to cost USD 699 - odds are it might be. According to MSI, the new ACE MAX "thrives in extreme settings, pushing boundaries in processor overclocking, DDR5 memory, and graphics card (GPU) performance."