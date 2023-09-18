iPhone 15 USB-C port is a game-changer for accessories and here's why

Apple has finally made the switch to USB-C with its release of the iPhone, and now users can get excited about the new range of possibilities.

Apple has announced that its newest iPhone, the iPhone 15, will be arriving with a USB-C port, which confirms the official departure from the iconic, yet annoying, Lightning port.

Apple has only changed its ports twice in its mobile devices, from the long 30-pin connector to the Lightning port, which first appeared in the iPhone 5. During its recent Wonderlust event, Apple debuted the inclusion of USB-C in the iPhone 15, and the change doesn't just mean you can now carry one less cable to charge all of your devices - it also means much more possibilities for iPhone accessories. Here's why.

Lightning ports in previous generations of iPhones were limited in terms of electricity output, meaning they weren't able to power many accessories. Specifically, Lightning ports were capped at 0.3 watts of output, which isn't enough to charge/power devices such as AirPods, or portable storage devices. Comparatively, the iPhone 15 with its USB-C port will be able to output 4.5 watts, which is enough to power storage drives, charging an AirPods case, and much more.

With the inclusion of USB-C in iPhones, we will undoubtedly see an explosion of new iPhone 15 accessories from third-party manufacturers and possibly even Apple.