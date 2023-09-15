Meta is going to release its VR social app Horizon Worlds on web and mobile

Meta has taken to its blog to announce an expansion of its VR social app Horizon Worlds, with the company now rolling it out to web and mobile.

Meta has been developing Horizon Worlds for quite some time now, and the company is now announcing an expansion to new platforms for the VR social app.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

In a new blog post on its website, Meta announced that Horizon Worlds is making its way over to web and mobile, in an effort to expand the user base that is currently limited to people who own the Quest VR headset. This announcement comes at a time when it appears Horizon Worlds' userbase is dwindling, and despite Meta never releasing official player statistics, reports citing internal documents revealed the social space is barely populated.

Popular Now: Ubiquiti UniFi Dream Router UDR WiFi6 Review

For those that don't know about Horizon Worlds, it's a game that players can either join or create "worlds" to socialize and play in. The ecosystem also features a store where users can sell virtual items. However, Meta snags a 47.5% cut of every sale. Meta writes in a blog post that a small number of people can now access the Meta Quest app on Android and iOS, and early access is currently available to anyone on a web browser at the following link here. https://horizon.meta.com/

"As we roll out more worlds over the next few months, you'll be able to hang out with friends, laugh it up at comedy shows, and enjoy free concerts and events from any web-connected device," writes Meta