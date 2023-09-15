NASA releases 5 stunning images captured in light invisible to human eyes

NASA has released a quintet of images captured in light invisible to the human eye by some of the world's most powerful telescopes.

The US space agency has released a new collection of images captured in various wavelengths of light that are invisible to the human eye, showcasing the chaotic beauty of space.

NASA has taken to its blog to release a quintet of images snapped by NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory, along with other world-leading telescopes, showing off the ability and advantages of observing the universe in different wavelengths of light - including X-rays, infrared, and radio. Each of these forms of light has been assigned a color that the human eye can perceive, allowing researchers to look deeper into the universe and uncover its wild mysteries.

The below images and the objects seen in them range in category and distance, with Vela and Kepler both being remnants of stars that have gone supernova, and NGC 1365 being a double-barred spiral galaxy. There is also an image of a galaxy hurling its way through space and what is left behind if that event occurs, ESO 137-001.

7

Galactic Center: The Galactic Center is about 26,000 light-years from Earth, but telescopes like NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory (orange, green, blue, purple) allow us to visit virtually. The center of the Milky Way contains a supermassive black hole, superheated clouds of gas, massive stars, neutron stars, and much more.

VIEW GALLERY - 7 IMAGES

7

Kepler's Supernova Remnant: The Kepler supernova remnant is the remains of a white dwarf that exploded after undergoing a thermonuclear explosion. Chandra (blue) shows a powerful blast wave that ripped through space after the detonation, while infrared data from NASA's retired Spitzer Space Telescope (red) and optical light from Hubble (cyan and yellow) show the debris of the destroyed star.

7

ESO 137-001: As the galaxy moves through space at 1.5 million miles per hour, it leaves not one - but two - tails behind it. These tails trailing after ESO 137-001 are made of superheated gas that Chandra detects in X-rays (blue). ESO's Very Large Telescope shows light from hydrogen atoms (red), which have been added to the image along with optical and infrared data from Hubble (orange and cyan).

7

NGC 1365: The center of the spiral galaxy NGC 1365 contains a supermassive black hole being fed by a steady stream of material. Some of the hot gas revealed in the X-ray image from Chandra (purple) will eventually be pulled into the black hole. The Chandra image has been combined with infrared data from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope (red, green, and blue).

7

Vela Pulsar: By combining data from NASA's Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE, shown in light blue), Chandra (purple), and NASA's Hubble Space Telescope (yellow), researchers are probing Vela, the aftermath of a star that collapsed and exploded and now sends a remarkable storm of particles and energy into space. IXPE shows the average orientation of the X-rays with respect to the jet in this image.