Nintendo unveils an absolutely chaotic new battle royale title

Nintendo just got finished with its September Direct and there was one title announced that is worth highlighting, as it seems to have created a mixed response among gamers.
Introducing Nintendo's newest battle royale title, a re-release of the classic racing title F-Zero, but in the form of complete chaos. Nintendo announced F-Zero 99, it's newest game in the series in nearly 20 years, and from the reveal trailer it can be gathered that players are going to have a hard time making it all the way to first place as games contain 99 racers per track.
The newest title in the series is based on the very first F-Zero game that was released in 1990 on the SNES, with players having the ability to change vehicle designs, pick up power ups, and even use a skyway that allows for a quick safe skip ahead to a higher position in the race. Nintendo announced during the direct that F-Zero 99 is already out and all users subscribed to Nintendo Switch Online will be able to play for free.
