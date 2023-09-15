Nintendo unveils an absolutely chaotic new battle royale title

Nintendo has just conducted its September Direct, where it unveiled a new take on a classic Nintendo title that blends racing with battle royale.

Introducing Nintendo's newest battle royale title, a re-release of the classic racing title F-Zero, but in the form of complete chaos. Nintendo announced F-Zero 99, it's newest game in the series in nearly 20 years, and from the reveal trailer it can be gathered that players are going to have a hard time making it all the way to first place as games contain 99 racers per track.

The newest title in the series is based on the very first F-Zero game that was released in 1990 on the SNES, with players having the ability to change vehicle designs, pick up power ups, and even use a skyway that allows for a quick safe skip ahead to a higher position in the race. Nintendo announced during the direct that F-Zero 99 is already out and all users subscribed to Nintendo Switch Online will be able to play for free.