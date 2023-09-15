Elon Musk announces X users can now hide the Likes tab

Elon Musk has announced a new feature for Twitter, or X users, with individuals now having the option of removing their likes tab.

Elon Musk has announced that X users will now be able to hide their Likes tab that is displayed on their profiles. Despite the launch of the new feature, Musk recommends accounts keep their Likes open.

Musk took to his X profile on September 15 to announce and highlight a new feature that was seemingly silently rolled out by the developers of the app that was formerly called Twitter. The new feature is the "Hide Likes tab", and gives users the option of removing the Likes tab from their profile, which can be viewed by the public. If the option is enabled, users will still be able to see the Likes tab on their profile, but other users, and X APIs, will not.

The option doesn't hide Likes from individual posts, as the feature states, "Your individual Likes will still be visible on posts". Musk announced the new feature but recommended that people still keep their Likes tab open for viewing, and steered those that use Likes as a way of bookmarking content to using the dedicated Bookmark option on posts for "interesting posts".