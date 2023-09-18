$80 million US fighter jet is flying around with no pilot and the military wants your help

The US military is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing F-35 fighter jet that continued flying on autopilot after the pilot ejected.

A US fighter pilot ejected from an F-35 jet over South Carolina, and now the military is asking the public to help them find the jet that's still flying around on autopilot.

Multiple reports indicate the fighter pilot safely ejected from the F-35 at approximately 2 p.m. on Sunday local time over North Charleston, and landed in a neighborhood. Since the ejection was confirmed, multiple military officials have taken to social media and the wider public to gather any information on the F-35 that's still, at the time of writing, reportedly flying around the region on autopilot.

The ABC reports that an investigation has been launched into why the pilot was forced to eject from the vehicle, with Major Melanie Salinas saying the pilot has been taken to a local hospital in a stable condition. So far, estimates have put the $80 F-35 Lightning II jet somewhere between Lake Marion and Lake Moultrie, according to Senior Master Sergeant Heather Stanton, at Joint Base Charleston.

NEWS SOURCES:twitter.com, abc.net.au

