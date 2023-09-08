Specifications leak for ViewSonic's 31.5-inch 8K display

A glimpse of the future of display technology has just emerged on the online Chinese retailer Taobao. Introducing, the ViewSonic VG3281-8K monitor.
The VG3281-8K features a 31.5-inch IPS display with an 8K resolution of 7680 x 4320 pixels. While its 60Hz refresh rate may not cater to avid gamers, it promises exceptional image clarity for various applications, in particular in creative pursuits.
For creatives, color accuracy is crucial, and this monitor claims to cover 99% of Adobe RGB and DCI-P3 color spaces, delivering precise, vibrant visuals, which are all qualities perfect for creatives. Additional specifications include a 300-nit typical brightness, support for HDR10, and a static contrast ratio of 1000:1.
The monitor's ergonomic stand enables height adjustment, swivel, pivot, and tilt capabilities. In terms of connectivity, it offers HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, USB 3.0 ports, USB Type-C with power delivery (PD), and a headphone jack. It also boasts built-in 3W speakers.
The monitor is listed on the online retailer at CNY 16,999 (approximately USD $2,319). However, it's essential to approach this entire listing with a healthy dose of skepticism, as Taobao listings can contain inaccuracies. Further confirmation is needed to know whether these specifications and prices are accurate.
