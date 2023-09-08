China bans government officials from using iPhones causing Apple shares to dip

China has officially banned government officials from using iPhones, sending shockwaves through the stock market and causing a hit to Apple's share price.

Apple share price took a hit of 3.6% after news outlets began reporting China has issued a ban of iPhones across government officials.

According to unnamed sources that are familiar with the matter, China's government has instructed officials to not use any iPhones, resulting in Apple shares taking a hit. Reports from The Wall Street Journal indicate that senior levels of China's government are pushing the newly implemented ban to staff through various avenues, such as chat groups and meetings. Additionally, publications have attempted to get confirmation of the news from China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Apple and neither party has responded.

While this news of an official government-wide ban of iPhones may be surprisingly, it shouldn't be as Chinese officials have been slowly stepping away of Apple's iPhones for many years now, with reports dating back as far as pre-pandemic of Chinese government members dropping the iconic smartphone for smartphones manufactured in China.

It's likely that China's ban on iPhones across its government officials is a response to the tightening of restrictions on Chinese tech companies over potential security concerns. Huawei and ZTE have both faced restrictions from the US over potential security concerns.

NEWS SOURCE:gizmochina.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

