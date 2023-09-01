YouTuber gets $60,000 worth of crypto stolen from him during a livestream

A blockchain and cryptocurrency YouTuber was livestreaming when he accidentally revealed vital information for several of his crypto wallets.

That YouTuber is Ivan Bianco, who runs the channel Fraternidade Crypto, a cryptocurrency-gaming focussed channel based out of Brazil. Bianco was livestreaming when he accidentally revealed some of his seed phrases for his wallets. If you aren't familiar with the crypto nomenclature, seed phrases are basically complex passwords that grant access to wallets containing coins.

Bianco opened a document during his livestream that revealed several seed phrases, which viewers then recorded down and then later accessed, stealing $60,000 worth of coins and NFTs. The theft reportedly occurred within minutes of the seed phrases being revealed, and the YouTuber was seen during a later livestream crying and explaining to his viewers what had happened.

Bianco shared the compromised wallet transactions showing that 86,600 MATIC, worth approximately $50,800 at the time, was stolen. Additionally, 3.35 Ethereum, worth $5,750, was also stolen, along with other smaller amounts of crypto that added up to a total of approximately $60,000. Bianco has since filed a police report following the theft of his funds but admitted to Decrypt that the police don't really understand a lot about crypto, so it will likely take some to retrieve his funds.

In a twist of events, Bianco said that he was contacted by an unnamed individual regarding his funds who was asking to jump on a call with the YouTuber. Bianco then said the individual admitted to stealing the funds and regretted his actions, which was then followed by the returning of his entire stack of MATIC, equating to $50,000. The YouTuber's fans questioned the series of events, claiming that the funds were never stolen and that the entire thing was staged for views. Bianco rejected all of those claims as false.

Furthermore, Bianco said that he learned the identity of the individual that stole the MATIC but refused to disclose his identity as the individual returned the funds, and there is now no reason to "screw him" even though what the individual did was wrong in the first place.

As for the other remaining funds of small stacks of various now-stolen coins, Bianco spoke to Decrypt and said the wallet transactions are now being tracked, and the individuals behind them will be located. Lastly, Bianco hopes that this series of events stands as a warning to everyone to not disclose their seed phrases and to be much more careful online.

Talk about luck.