Cooler Master GX II Gold series of PSUs are ATX 3.0 compatible and built for efficiency

Cooler Master's new GX II Gold series of power supplies are designed for enthusiasts, power users, and PC builders with a focus on durability, efficiency, and performance. The GX II Gold 850 and GX II 750 are currently available in two fully modular models.

Cooler Master GX II Gold series, image credit: Cooler Master.

These new PSUs feature 80 PLUS Gold certification for 90% efficiency at typical loads and are fully loaded with an APFC half-bridge, LLC, and DC-to-DC design. They are also ATX 3.0 compatible, so the GX II Gold series features native 12VHPWR power connectors - the same used by the latest GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics cards.

This means no need to use adaptors to get power to the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, and the GX II Gold series comes with a custom 90-degree 12+4pin (12VHPWR) PCIe 5.0 connector with higher electrical durability, lower temperatures, and improved safety.

Cooler Master GX II Gold series power supplies come with a 90-degree 12+4pin (12VHPWR) PCIe 5.0 connector, image credit: Cooler Master.

Cooler Master notes that the 12VHPWR connector supports up to 200% more peak power than the unit's rated power, so odds are it won't - you know - melt. Plus, 90 degrees will help with cable management and space-saving.

Other features include a zero-RPM mode to automatically turn off 120mm fans when the temperatures hit a certain threshold and the added comfort of a 10-year warranty. Both the Cooler Master GX II 850 and GX II 750 feature dimensions of 160 x 150 x 86 mm, and for full specifications, check out the product pages below:

Cooler Master GX II 850 (Model: MPX-8503-AFAG-2)

Cooler Master GX II 750 (Model: MPX-7503-AFAG-2)