COLORFUL's new MEOW series RTX 4060 Ti, RTX 4060, and motherboard look surprisingly stylish

COLORFUL's new MEOW Series of PC components might be all about cute cats but they're quite stylish, especially the custom GeForce RTX 4060 cards.

COLORFUL is best known for creating graphics cards and motherboards from the popular iGame series and several other models. The company's latest hardware announcement is about the new COLORFUL MEOW Series, which includes custom graphics cards (a GeForce RTX 4060 and GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB), a motherboard, and chassis.

The new COLORFUL MEOW Series.

Per the "MEOW' naming, you can probably guess that it's cat-themed, but it's not as over the top as you might expect, with the new GPUs, in particular, looking very stylish in orange. Both the COLORFIRE GeForce RTX 4060 MEOW-ORG 8GB and COLORFIRE GeForce RTX 4060 Ti MEOW-ORG 8GB combine a white shell with orange colored fans and brass caps sporting the company's 'Bobi the orange tabby cat' creation.

All things considered, it's fairly subtle and has a bit of a Noctua look, thanks to the colored fans. The new COLORFIRE B760M-MEOW WIFI D5 ORANGE motherboard for Intel 13th and 12th Gen CPUs is a lot busier in its design, but the use of white and orange blends quite well with the tech-style art flourishes and the cat-friendly MEOW icons and text.

The Memphis-S MEOW chassis features the most divisive design because it's covered with giant cartoon cats - though with all components together, it does work well. In addition to the white and orange aesthetic across all four parts, COLORFUL is debuting purple and black variants highlighting 'A+ the British shorthair cat.'

COLORFUL makes no secret that the MEOW series is all about 'cute cat characters' front and center, and even though that's the case, we could see the GPU and motherboard designs having a much broader appeal.

Here's a look at the specs for the two GPUs and motherboard, with the main takeaway being that the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti and RTX 4060 feature reference specs without any OC action.

COLORFIRE GeForce RTX 4060 MEOW-ORG 8GB-V, image credit: COLORFUL.

Chip Series: GeForce RTX 4060

Product Series: COLORFIRE Series

GPU Code Name: AD107

CUDA Cores: 3072

Core Clock: Base:1830MHz; Boost:2460MHz

Memory Clock: 17Gbps

Memory: 8GB GDDR6

Memory Bus Width: 128bit

TDP: 115W

Product Size: 235.5 x 120.8 x 40mm

Product Weight: 0.75KG

COLORFIRE GeForce RTX 4060 Ti MEOW-ORG 8GB-V, image credit: COLORFUL.

Chip Series: GeForce RTX 4060 Ti

Product Series: COLORFIRE Series

GPU Code Name: AD106

CUDA Cores: 4352

Core Clock: Base: 2310MHz; Boost:2535MHz

Memory Clock: 18Gbps

Memory: 8GB GDDR6

Memory Bus Width: 128bit

TDP: 160W

Product Size: 318.5 x 118.7 x 46mm

Product Weight: 1.10KG

COLORFIRE B760M-MEOW WIFI D5 ORANGE, image credit: COLORFUL