COLORFUL's new MEOW series RTX 4060 Ti, RTX 4060, and motherboard look surprisingly stylish

COLORFUL is best known for creating graphics cards and motherboards from the popular iGame series and several other models. The company's latest hardware announcement is about the new COLORFUL MEOW Series, which includes custom graphics cards (a GeForce RTX 4060 and GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB), a motherboard, and chassis.
Per the "MEOW' naming, you can probably guess that it's cat-themed, but it's not as over the top as you might expect, with the new GPUs, in particular, looking very stylish in orange. Both the COLORFIRE GeForce RTX 4060 MEOW-ORG 8GB and COLORFIRE GeForce RTX 4060 Ti MEOW-ORG 8GB combine a white shell with orange colored fans and brass caps sporting the company's 'Bobi the orange tabby cat' creation.
All things considered, it's fairly subtle and has a bit of a Noctua look, thanks to the colored fans. The new COLORFIRE B760M-MEOW WIFI D5 ORANGE motherboard for Intel 13th and 12th Gen CPUs is a lot busier in its design, but the use of white and orange blends quite well with the tech-style art flourishes and the cat-friendly MEOW icons and text.
The Memphis-S MEOW chassis features the most divisive design because it's covered with giant cartoon cats - though with all components together, it does work well. In addition to the white and orange aesthetic across all four parts, COLORFUL is debuting purple and black variants highlighting 'A+ the British shorthair cat.'
COLORFUL makes no secret that the MEOW series is all about 'cute cat characters' front and center, and even though that's the case, we could see the GPU and motherboard designs having a much broader appeal.
Here's a look at the specs for the two GPUs and motherboard, with the main takeaway being that the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti and RTX 4060 feature reference specs without any OC action.
- Chip Series: GeForce RTX 4060
- Product Series: COLORFIRE Series
- GPU Code Name: AD107
- CUDA Cores: 3072
- Core Clock: Base:1830MHz; Boost:2460MHz
- Memory Clock: 17Gbps
- Memory: 8GB GDDR6
- Memory Bus Width: 128bit
- TDP: 115W
- Product Size: 235.5 x 120.8 x 40mm
- Product Weight: 0.75KG
- Chip Series: GeForce RTX 4060 Ti
- Product Series: COLORFIRE Series
- GPU Code Name: AD106
- CUDA Cores: 4352
- Core Clock: Base: 2310MHz; Boost:2535MHz
- Memory Clock: 18Gbps
- Memory: 8GB GDDR6
- Memory Bus Width: 128bit
- TDP: 160W
- Product Size: 318.5 x 118.7 x 46mm
- Product Weight: 1.10KG
- Product Series: COLORFIRE Series
- Chipset: Intel B760
- Processor: 13th and 12th generation Intel LGA 1700 socket
- Configuration: M-ATX, 245mm x 245mm
- Memory: Four DDR5 memory sockets with support of up to 192 GB of memory with Extreme Memory Profile (XMP) memory technology
- Storage Ports: A total of 3 PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots and 4 SATA 6Gb/s hard disk interfaces. ay)
- Board Rear I/O interface: 4 x USB 2.0, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, 1 x DisplayPort 1.2 interface, 1 x HDMI 2.0 interface, 1 x 2.5G Ethernet, 2 x Wi-Fi 6 antenna interfaces, Audio (Input/Output/Microphone), 1 x BIOS update button
- Onboard I/O: 1 x USB 2.0, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, 1 x PCIe 5.0 x16 slot, 1 x PCIe 3.0 x4 slot