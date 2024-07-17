NASA confirms discovery of first ancient lava cave on the moon

NASA has confirmed that it has discovered its first lava tube beneath the surface of the moon using data from its Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter.

New research published by an international team of researchers in the peer-reviewed journal Nature Astronomy on July 15, 2024, details the discovery of the first lunar lava tube.

Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) looking at the empty lava tube

For at least 50 years, researchers have speculated about the existence of lava tubes beneath the surface of the moon, which lends to the wider and well-established theory that the moon is still volcanically active. Until recently, scientists haven't found any evidence of such tubes, which are formed by flowing lava, but a team of international researchers have used data gathered by NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) to claim the first lunar lava tube has been found.

The team used the Miniature Radio-Frequency (Mini-RF) instrument aboard the LRO to collect complex data on a pit located in Mare Tranquillitatis. Using a new signal processing technique to study the data, the team found evidence of a cave structure beneath the pit that would be a result of flowing lava. The team estimates the cave to be nearly 100 feet in length. Above is an image of an empty lava tube from the perspective of the LRO.

Visual rendering of the lava tube