NVIDIA is evaluating Samsung's new GDDR7 memory for use in the upcoming GeForce RTX 50 Series

NVIDIA is already verifying GDDR7 for its next-gen products and with Samsung GDDR7 the GeForce RTX 5090 could feature 1.5TB/s of memory bandwidth!

About a month ago, Samsung announced that it had completed development on the world's first GDDR7 ( Graphics Double Data Rate 7) DRAM for GPUs and that it would be putting the technology in the hands of key customers sometime this year for use in next-generation products.

2

NVIDIA is evaluating Samsung's GDDR7 memory for next-gen GPUs, image credit: Samsung.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Read more: https://www.tweaktown.com/news/92472/samsung-has-developed-the-first-gddr7-memory-for-gpus-with-up-to-32-gbps-speed/index.html

A new report at Business Korea states that as Samsung became the first company to develop cutting-edge GDDR7 memory, it's already supplying samples to NVIDIA "for the verification of its integration into next-gen systems." If NVIDIA chooses to adopt GDDR7 for the upcoming GeForce RTX 50 Series, it would significantly change from using Micron - which supplies NVIDIA GDDR6X memory for the GeForce RTX 40 Series.

Samsung isn't the only company developing GDDR7, as SK hynix has plans to complete its development this year, with Micron set to debut its GDDR7 technology in the first half of 2024. This could lead to a bidding war, with NVIDIA choosing which memory to adopt based on pricing and its internal testing with samples.

Although there's no official word that NVIDIA will adopt GDDR7 for the GeForce RTX 50 Series of graphics cards, the company's history points to its using cutting-edge technology when it comes to new product launches.

The benefit is certainly there, with Samsung's GDDR7 memory spec capable of achieving speeds of up to 32Gbps - a 33 percent increase over the 24Gbps in Samsung's fastest GDDR6 memory kits. The 24GB of GDDR6X memory in NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 4090's memory speed sits at 21.2Gbps. With Samsung's new GDDR7 memory, you're looking for a GPU capable of delivering 1.5TB/s of bandwidth - which would be pretty amazing.