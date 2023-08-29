Historic lunar rover takes temperature of the moon after gracefully gliding across the surface

The newly landed Pragyan rover landed on the surface of the Moon on August 23 and since then it has been conducting valuable scientific operations.

India made space history on August 23 by becoming the fourth country to successfully land on the surface of the moon and deploy a rover.

Since the landing, the Chandrayaan-3 mission has deployed its rover named Pragyan, and as shown in the above video, we can see Pragyan gliding across the surface of the moon to begin its scientific operations. The rover has already imaged its surroundings, even dodging a nasty hazardous crater that could have been catastrophic for the future of the mission.

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has been posting constant updates on the Chandrayaan-3 mission on its X account, with an August 27 post detailing the results of Pragyan checking the surface temperature of the moon in its location near the moon's south pole, or what the ISRO officially now call the Shiv Shakti Point.

Hazardous lunar crater spotted by Pragyan

Using one of the rover payloads called Chandra's Surface Thermophysical Experiment, which features a probe capable of reaching 10 centimeters below the topsoil of the moon, the rover was able to create the very first profile for temperatures at the lunar south pole.