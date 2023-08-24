The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro might already popped up in this Mexico City Apple Store

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro might have been in Mexico City while Apple filmed its guided tour video that will be released after the phones debut.

At this point, it is surely impossible to have got this far and missed the fact that Apple is expected to announce not one, but four new iPhones next month. September 12 seems to be the date to save, and it now appears that some of the new iPhones might already have made an appearance in one Mexico Apple Store.

The store in question is located in Mexico City and it's reported that Apple may have used it as the location to film its iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro guided tour video.

Apple releases these videos for every new generation of iPhone, including last year's iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro. Now, one TikTok creator has shared a video to say that they noticed the area surrounding the Apple Store was closed off. And that wasn't all because they also saw the actor who has so far starred in all of the iPhone guided tour videos that Apple has put together. You can see him in the video above.

With that in mind, it does seem likely that Apple has already filmed the video that will show the new features of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro to early adopters. The previous videos were filmed in Los Angeles at the Tower Theatre store as well as in New York City. This time, the Antara flagship Apple Store in Mexico City seems to have been the location for filming.

As 9to5 Mac points out, this isn't the first time that Apple has filmed a video in Mexico. The WWDC 2023 opening keynote saw a developer chasing a bubble and was shot on the streets of Mexico City. It now appears the company returned to the city to highlight its new iPhones, too.

If all of the rumors are accurate Apple will announce the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max during a streamed event on September 12. We can then expect Apple to make the iPhones available for preorder on September 15 before putting them up for sale officially on September 22.

All of the new iPhones will have something to offer, but it's Apple's Pro models that are expected to benefit from a new titanium construction as well as an Apple Watch Ultra-like Action button. All new iPhones are also expected to switch away from Lightning and use a USB-C charging and data port for the very first time.

The September 12 event will also likely see the Appel Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 become official, too.