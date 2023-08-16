All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 ProCore i9-14900KRTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Fed up waiting for dark mode for the Paint app? It's now rolling out to all Windows 11 users

Dark mode for Paint is finally here and rolling out to those on the retail version of Windows 11 - although you may not have it quite yet.

Fed up waiting for dark mode for the Paint app? It's now rolling out to all Windows 11 users
Published
1 minute & 16 seconds read time

We've known that the Paint application is getting a dark mode for some time now, and you may have been losing patience waiting for it to arrive - if so, we've got some good news.

As flagged up by leaker PhantomOfEarth on X (formerly Twitter), the new Paint app complete with dark mode is now rolling out to stable versions of Windows 11, so everyone should have it before too long.

Unfortunately, you won't necessarily receive the updated app just yet, because the rollout is not coming to everyone initially, as Brandon LeBlanc, Senior Program Manager on the Windows Insider team, clarified.

In a reply to the above thread on X, LeBlanc noted: "Assuming by stable you mean retail/non-Insider - it's rolling out but not yet available to everyone yet so your VM isn't being weird, just not lucky enough yet to get it."

A touch more patience is required still, then, unless you're one of the lucky ones - but at least you know the revamped Paint with dark mode is imminently coming to your Windows 11 PC.

As well as dark mode, the updated Paint app comes with better zoom controls, allowing you to apply custom zoom levels, and make finer adjustments when zooming in on an image. That's a useful extra bit of functionality, too.

The rejigged Paint app has been knocking around in test builds of Windows 11 for quite some time, and for those Windows Insiders who are in one of Microsoft's test channels, here's something that might be of interest. A tool that can be used to enable features hidden in preview builds was recently spilled onto the net - by Microsoft itself (oops).

Buy at Amazon

Windows 11 Home (Digital Download)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$129.98
$129.98$129.98$129.99
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$129.99
$119.99$119.99$119.98
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/16/2023 at 11:24 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:twitter.com, pixabay.com

Darren has written for numerous magazines and websites in the technology world for almost 30 years, including TechRadar, PC Gamer, Eurogamer, Computeractive, and many more. He worked on his first magazine (PC Home) long before Google and most of the rest of the web existed. In his spare time, he can be found gaming, going to the gym, and writing books (his debut novel – ‘I Know What You Did Last Supper’ – was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

What's in Darren's PC?

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.