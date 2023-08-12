Rockstar announces official support for GTA V roleplaying servers

Rockstar has announced a partnership with Cfx.re team, the creators behind popular modding tools FiveM and RedM, to bring official support to thousands of gamers enjoying these mods.

Rockstar is now bringing official support to modding tools that are used by thousands of Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2 players. In a new press release, the company stated that Cfx.re is "now officially a part of Rockstar Games," but unfortunately, it didn't provide in-depth details on what the partnership consists of.

Popular Now: Hexagonal pattern found on Mars brings us closer to confirming extraterrestrial life

Heading over to Cfx.re's official forum, it states that this new partnership ushers in the opportunity to expand and advance the FireM platform, along with the creative modding community surrounding it. Rockstar released its own press release about the partnership, writing that it expanded its modding policy to allow for more diverse mods, in particular with its stance on roleplaying servers. Cfx.re writes in its forum post that it has no knowledge of future Rockstar products, in particular Grand Theft Auto V.

While this is a step in the right direction with adopting mods, Rockstar is still adamant about not accepting any mods that lead to "making new games, stories, missions or maps" with the use of Rockstar's IP. Furthermore, Rockstar has prohibited any modders from making money off the company's IP, which can come in various forms, such as loot boxes or cryptocurrencies.

For those unaware of the thriving GTA V roleplaying, community members have created very fleshed-out experiences that enable players to assume the role of various characters in a high-stakes world. For example, if a player chooses to play a gangster, they will need to thoroughly consider their actions as death in some worlds can be set to permanent, which means shooting every police officer, which are players, may not be the best strategy for survival or longevity.

If you are interested in reading more about this story, or would like to check out the official forum posts on Cfx.re, you can find that here and the Rockstar press release can be found here.