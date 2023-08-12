All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 ProCore i9-14900KRTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Rockstar announces official support for GTA V roleplaying servers

Rockstar Games announces it's now working with the biggest Rockstar roleplay and creator communities, specifically GTA V roleplaying.

Rockstar announces official support for GTA V roleplaying servers
Published
2 minutes & 43 seconds read time

Rockstar has announced a partnership with Cfx.re team, the creators behind popular modding tools FiveM and RedM, to bring official support to thousands of gamers enjoying these mods.

Rockstar is now bringing official support to modding tools that are used by thousands of Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2 players. In a new press release, the company stated that Cfx.re is "now officially a part of Rockstar Games," but unfortunately, it didn't provide in-depth details on what the partnership consists of.

Heading over to Cfx.re's official forum, it states that this new partnership ushers in the opportunity to expand and advance the FireM platform, along with the creative modding community surrounding it. Rockstar released its own press release about the partnership, writing that it expanded its modding policy to allow for more diverse mods, in particular with its stance on roleplaying servers. Cfx.re writes in its forum post that it has no knowledge of future Rockstar products, in particular Grand Theft Auto V.

While this is a step in the right direction with adopting mods, Rockstar is still adamant about not accepting any mods that lead to "making new games, stories, missions or maps" with the use of Rockstar's IP. Furthermore, Rockstar has prohibited any modders from making money off the company's IP, which can come in various forms, such as loot boxes or cryptocurrencies.

For those unaware of the thriving GTA V roleplaying, community members have created very fleshed-out experiences that enable players to assume the role of various characters in a high-stakes world. For example, if a player chooses to play a gangster, they will need to thoroughly consider their actions as death in some worlds can be set to permanent, which means shooting every police officer, which are players, may not be the best strategy for survival or longevity.

If you are interested in reading more about this story, or would like to check out the official forum posts on Cfx.re, you can find that here and the Rockstar press release can be found here.

Buy at Amazon

Diablo IV - PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$74.52
$74.52$75.00$64.99
Buy
Buy at Newegg
-
-$59.00$68.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/12/2023 at 2:56 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:rockstargames.com, theverge.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.