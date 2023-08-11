Roblox to start hiring people through in-game interviews

Roblox developers are going to start holding job interviews within the game through what the company calls the 'Roblox Career Center'.

Roblox has announced a new virtual career center that allows gamers to participate in various events and even job interviews.

An introduction to the Roblox Career Center was posted to the official Roblox YouTube channel, where it explained that the career center is a place where Roblox players can learn about Roblox on Roblox. Additionally, players will be able to learn what it's like to work at the company while also having the ability to engage directly with recruiters and hiring managers.

The Roblox Career Center also offers live events where players can learn about the technical challenges developers are attempting to overcome. The features don't stop there, as the Roblox Career Center has its own in-game library where players will be able to learn more about how to be successful during an interview. There are also assessments, which the above video states will include practice problem-solving sessions.

Some areas of the Roblox Career Center have already become available to players, with the Innovation Lab, Podcast Lounge, and Library ready to be explored.

"We think this is a great way to showcase the Roblox platform and help candidates visualise themselves working here," said Roblox recruiter Ryan Fitzpatrick, in a blog post announcing the centre's launch.

As for the interview side of things, Roblox has yet to make that aspect of the career center available, but said it will "soon" be inviting candidates to "certain initial interviews".