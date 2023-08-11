All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 ProCore i9-14900KRTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Roblox to start hiring people through in-game interviews

Roblox developers are going to start holding job interviews within the game through what the company calls the 'Roblox Career Center'.

Roblox to start hiring people through in-game interviews
Published
1 minute & 35 seconds read time

Roblox has announced a new virtual career center that allows gamers to participate in various events and even job interviews.

An introduction to the Roblox Career Center was posted to the official Roblox YouTube channel, where it explained that the career center is a place where Roblox players can learn about Roblox on Roblox. Additionally, players will be able to learn what it's like to work at the company while also having the ability to engage directly with recruiters and hiring managers.

The Roblox Career Center also offers live events where players can learn about the technical challenges developers are attempting to overcome. The features don't stop there, as the Roblox Career Center has its own in-game library where players will be able to learn more about how to be successful during an interview. There are also assessments, which the above video states will include practice problem-solving sessions.

Some areas of the Roblox Career Center have already become available to players, with the Innovation Lab, Podcast Lounge, and Library ready to be explored.

"We think this is a great way to showcase the Roblox platform and help candidates visualise themselves working here," said Roblox recruiter Ryan Fitzpatrick, in a blog post announcing the centre's launch.

As for the interview side of things, Roblox has yet to make that aspect of the career center available, but said it will "soon" be inviting candidates to "certain initial interviews".

Buy at Amazon

Diablo IV - PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$74.52
$75.89$75.00$64.99
Buy
Buy at Newegg
-
-$59.00$68.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/11/2023 at 6:25 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:eurogamer.net, roblox.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.