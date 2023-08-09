Phison showcases E26 PCIe Gen5 speeds of over 14 GB/s with Frore Systems AirJet active cooling

With Flash Memory Summit 2023 underway, storage technology companies are showcasing some of their latest and greatest advances - and in the case of Phison, the company was on hand to demonstrate and push its PCIe Gen5 E26 controller built for 2400MT/s NAND to new heights.

Phison pushes its PCIe Gen5 E26 controller built for 2400MT/s NAND to new heights, image credit: Phison.

Paired with Frore Systems AirJet active cooling, Phison tuned E26 "to maximize the full bandwidth of PCIe Gen5" in the company's most power-efficient and high-performance model.

The result is a sequential read speed of up to 14 GB/s, a sequential write speed of up to 12 GB/s, and a 4K random read/write of up to 1,500K IOPs and 1,600K IOPs. And with a live demo showcasing a sequential read speed of 14,175.91 MB/s, it's impressive.

Not only that, but this Phison and Frore Systems collaboration makes it the world's fastest consumer SSD with over 1,000 MB/s PCMark 10 Storage Test average bandwidth recorded.

"E26 was built for 2400MT/s NAND, and we show you what the potent combination is fully capable of with up to 14.7GB/s performance on tap for the most demanding games, CAD/CAM, and other data-intensive workloads," writes Phison.

The Dramless E27T PCie Gen4 storage controller, image credit: Phison.

Other products Phison demonstrated at Flash Memory Summit 2023 included the E27T PCie Gen4 storage controller in an efficient Dramless design. The exciting part is that you're getting high-speed Gen4 performance of around 7 GB/s sequential read speed with low-power optimizations for mobile devices - with support for 2400MT/s and 3600MT/s memory bus speeds.