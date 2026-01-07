Phison intros new E37T Gen5 SSD controller: up to 14.7GB/sec reads, DRAM-less, under 2.3W power

Phison's new PS5037-E37T revealed at CES 2026: new Gen5 SSD controller, DRAM-less, TSMC 6nm process, less than 2.3W power, up to 14.7GB/sec speeds.

TL;DR: Phison's new PS5037-E37T Gen5 SSD controller offers a cost-effective, DRAM-less design optimized for laptops and mobile gaming devices. Featuring 3D NAND support, 4 channels, and low power consumption under 2.3W, it delivers up to 14.7GB/s read speeds and 38% improved performance for efficient, high-speed storage in compact systems.

Phison unveiled its new PS5037-E37T Gen5 SSD controller at CES 2026, with the new offering designed to be more cost-effective, sporting a DRAM-less design. Check it out:

The company says it built the new PS5037-E37T Gen5 SSD controller with 3D NAND to deliver competitive price-to-performance value for customers. Phison says that its new E37T has core architecture refinements over previous generations to support the latest 3D NAND with up to 4800 MT/s speeds, resulting in 38% more performance for maximum value.

Phison's new E37T controller features a DRAM-less design and 4 channels, meaning it's a glorious single-sided SSD that is designed for laptops, gaming handhelds, and small systems without needing additional cooling as there's only one side of chips, the other side doesn't get hot at all.

Double-sided M.2 SSDs can get much hotter than single-sided ones, but that's not something you want with a small form factor device like a laptop, etc.

Phison's new E37T Gen5 SSD controller has exceptional active power efficiency, using less than 2.3W of power in the demos we saw at CES 2026. It's optimized for OEMs, system builders, and mobile platforms, pushing up to 14.7GB/sec sequential reads and 13.0GB/sec sequential writes, with up to 2000K 4KB random IOPS.

The DRAM-less, 4-channel design means Phison keeps power consumption and thermals low, making it perfect for next-gen laptops and mobile gaming systems in small form factors.

Michael Wu, President & GM, Phison US, said: "As consumer applications demand greater storage capacity and sustained performance in small spaces, the E37T is designed to deliver power-efficient operation while pushing the Gen5 performance ceiling. With the next wave of platforms introducing PCIe Gen5 in smaller form factors, the E37T expands our portfolio with a versatile, high-value storage solution that brings faster, more responsive user experiences to a broad range of devices and use cases".